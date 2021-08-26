iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

StreetSmart Stellenbosch Appeal For School Stationery Supplies

10 hours ago 1 min read

StreetSmart Stellenbosch has launched a month long Stationery Collection Drive aimed at empowering the town’s most vulnerable children by helping them stay in school. 

Until 30 September 2021, much needed school stationery can be dropped off at the premises of fundraising partners of StreetSmart Stellenbosch. The drop-off points for stationery donations are: Dinner for 20 Bistro, Jordan Restaurant, Kunjani Wines, Majeka Kitchen and wine.co.za.

“It’s important to have the right tools to build a house and the same can be said about education. Your support of this Stationery Collection Drive, in partnership with our Stellenbosch fundraising partners, will help young minds to continue their education with these essential tools,” says Zaid Adams, chairman of StreetSmart SA, an organisation helping street children rebuild their lives through public donations throughout the Western Cape and Gauteng. 

The stationery wish list includes jumbo wax & rollup crayons; thick paint brushes; craft glue; glitter; finger paint; glue sticks; A4 copy paper; blank A4 exercise books; erasers; pens; pencils and flip files.

By supporting this drive, you can help provide essential stationery to build an educational foundation for children in need.

For more information on StreetSmart SA visit: www.streetsmartsa.org.za

