StreetSmart Digs Deep To Change Lives – One Child At A Time

StreetSmart South Africa is determined to continue changing the lives of our country’s most vulnerable children and their efforts have seen 29 individual programmes benefiting from their fundraising efforts in 2021. With their main source of funding under severe pressure because of the prolonged lockdowns, StreetSmart still managed to raise R780,000 nationally through sheer resourcefulness.

Through the continued generosity of their fundraising partners during 2021, as well as generous donations from private donors and CSI initiatives, StreetSmart are able this year to help more than two thousand vulnerable children and their families.

The organisation is dedicated to changing street children’s lives by supporting intervention programmes through donations from hospitality venues in the Western Cape, Garden Route and Gauteng. With the hospitality industry decimated by Covid, StreetSmart had to find supplementary sources of income to continue changing lives, one child at a time.

“Despite the economic fallout from the ongoing pandemic, our fundraising partners have continued to fly the StreetSmart flag, enabling their patrons to continue giving to this most worthy of causes. Despite the intense hardships experienced by all, and our hospitality partners in particular, our partners have continued to show resilience, resourcefulness and concern for the communities in which they operate. The Board of StreetSmart SA and its administrative staff would like to thank our fundraising partners, their patrons, as well as all our beneficiary programmes for their part in making a difference in the lives of the children. We look forward to many more years in these relationships of giving and supporting those who need it most,” says Zaid Adams, Chairman of StreetSmart SA.

In the greater Cape Town area, StreetSmart raised R525,000 for their nine beneficiaries. The funds raised help these local organisations in retaining aftercare teachers, outreach workers, skills training instructors, as well as social and auxiliary social workers working with vulnerable children.

“We are privileged to work with StreetSmart and cannot do what we do for our children without them. We wish StreetSmart only the best and thank them for allowing Learn to Live to join them on this journey,” says Tony Austen, principal of Learn to Live School of Skills at The Salesian Institute Youth Projects.

Funds are raised by StreetSmart partners who add a donation to their patrons’ bills. This donation is voluntary and donors are able to contribute as much as they wish. There are currently 20 establishments in Cape Town that have embraced StreetSmart’s vision to make a real difference to the lives of children at risk of living on the streets, through giving their guests the opportunity to be real change makers in their own communities.

“Aubergine is grateful to StreetSmart for providing a simple and easy way to contribute towards children in need. Thank you for the relentless work that you are doing for the children. It is a great honour to be able to assist you in your mission,” says Harald Bresselschmidt, chef-owner of Aubergine Restaurant in Cape Town.

StreetSmart invites more businesses to become fundraising partners, to make a real, long-term difference in the lives of street children.

StreetSmart SA was set up in 2005 by a group of concerned Capetonians under the patronage of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and comprises resourceful board members representing business, and the hospitality and tourism industries. Similar StreetSmart organisations also run independently in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and The Netherlands.

StreetSmart SA is registered as a Public Benefit Organisation as well as a Non-profit Organisation and ensures that every cent donated by guests goes towards social and educational upliftment projects for street children. StreetSmart’s goal is to be part of the process of social normalisation and to encourage the public not to give money into the hands of a child as this keeps them on the streets. In essence, donating to StreetSmart where you eat, sleep, taste and enjoy is the responsible way to help a street child.

For more information or to make a donation, contact StreetSmart SA at Tel: 021 447 3227 email info@streetsmartsa.org.za or visit www.streetsmartsa.org.za.

StreetSmart fundraising partners in Cape Town

Aubergine (City Bowl)

Azure @ 12 Apostles Hotel (Camps Bay)

Brooklands House (Rosebank)

Café Caprice (Camps Bay)

Café Extrablatt (Green Point)

City Grill Steakhouse (Sea Point)

Food Jams (Salt River)

GOLD Restaurant (Green Point)

Greek Fisherman (Sea Point)

Italian Deli Online

Nonna Lina (Gardens)

Ocean View House (Camps Bay)

Playalot Indoor Playpark (Kuils River)

Purple House (Greenpoint)

Robinhood Burger & Grill (Gardens)

Societi Bistro (Gardens)

Sunset @ The Peninsula Hotel (Sea Point)

The Lord Nelson Inn (Simon’s Town)

The Muize Bed & Breakfast (Muizenberg)

Winelands Guide

