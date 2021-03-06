StreetSmart Defies Relentless Challenges in Support of Vulnerable Children

Share with your network!

StreetSmart SA, an organisation dedicated to changing street children’s lives by supporting intervention programmes through donations from hospitality venues in the Western Cape, Garden Route and Gauteng, has managed to forge ahead in spite of the nationwide lockdown freezing the bulk of its income during 2020.

What should have been a year of celebrating StreetSmart’s 15th anniversary of making a difference in the lives of vulnerable children, turned into a year of relentless challenges brought about by COVID-19’s devastating impact on StreetSmart’s major source of fundraising. Despite the various phases of lockdown affecting the hospitality industry, StreetSmart managed to raise a total of R615 000 to support 35 organisations working with the country’s most vulnerable children for 2021.

In the broader Cape Town area, StreetSmart fundraising partners and their patrons raised R270,000 for their 9 beneficiaries. The funds raised help these local organisations towards retaining aftercare teachers, outreach workers, training instructors, as well as social and auxiliary social workers working with vulnerable children.

“We are most grateful to StreetSmart for their support and remain deeply touched and motivated by the concern shown towards the children in our care. StreetSmart’s support makes it possible for the Homestead to successfully stabilise children away from the streets, and to heal, develop and educate them towards an empowered, self-sustainable and healthy future,” says Paul Hooper, director of The Homestead based in Khayelitsha.

Colleen Pietersen, founder of T.L.C. Outreach Projects in Table View, also expresses her gratitude: “We would like to thank StreetSmart for their kind donation during the trying times with COVID -19. Thank you for believing in what we do and supporting us to continue with our community educational outreach to school-going youth.”

Funds are raised by adding a R5 donation to a patron’s bill. This donation is voluntary and donors are able to contribute more if they wish to. There are currently 23 establishments in Cape Town that have embraced StreetSmart’s vision to make a real difference to the lives of children at risk of living on the streets, through giving their guests the opportunity to be real change makers in their own community.



“Societi Bistro is proud to support such a worthy cause! We are very privileged to be so well supported by locals and tourists alike, and StreetSmart’s seamless and ethical method of supporting local children and youth makes it an effortless experience for all concerned,” says Peter Weetman, owner of Societi Bistro Restaurant.

StreetSmart invites more businesses to make a real, long-term difference in their local communities R5 at a time by becoming fundraising partners.

“StreetSmart’s fundraising was severely impacted by the lockdown, but in spite of current financial pressures, we are still grateful to be able to disburse funds to support this life-changing work with vulnerable children,” says Melanie Burke, Chairman of StreetSmart SA.

StreetSmart SA was set up in 2005 by a group of concerned Capetonians under the patronage of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and comprises resourceful board members representing business, and the hospitality and tourism industries. Similar StreetSmart organisations also run independently in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and The Netherlands.

StreetSmart SA is registered as a Public Benefit Organisation as well as a Non-profit Organisation and ensures that every cent donated by guests goes towards social and educational upliftment projects for street children. StreetSmart’s goal is to be part of the process of social normalisation and to encourage the public not to give money into the hands of a child as this keeps them on the streets. In essence, donating to StreetSmart where you eat, sleep, taste and enjoy is the responsible way to help a street child.

For more information or to make a donation, contact StreetSmart SA at Tel: 021 447 3227 email info@streetsmartsa.org.za or visit www.streetsmartsa.org.za.

Below is the list of Cape Town fundraising partners:

Aubergine (City Bowl)

Azure @ 12 Apostles Hotel (Camps Bay)

Brooklands House (Rosebank)

Café Caprice (Camps Bay)

Café Extrablatt (Green Point)

Siba The Restaurant @ Table Bay Hotel (V&A)

City Grill Steakhouse (V&A Waterfront)

Fabino (Paarden Eiland)

GOLD Restaurant (Green Point)

Greek Fisherman (V&A Waterfront)

Italian Deli Online

MOYO @ Kirstenbosch (Newlands)

Nonna Lina (Gardens)

Ocean View House (Camps Bay)

Purple House (Greenpoint)

Rondebosch Golf Club (Rondebosch)

Robinhood Burger & Grill (Gardens)

Societi Bistro (Gardens)

Stacked Diner (Gardens)

Sunset @ The Peninsula Hotel (Sea Point)

The Lord Nelson Inn (Simon’s Town)

The Magic Manor (Plattekloof)

The Muize Bed & Breakfast (Muizenberg)

