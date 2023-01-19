iAfrica

Street Tennis is a New Sport Recently Introduced to Rwandans

4 hours ago 1 min read

This follows the bilateral partnership established between Rwanda and Barbados, a country in the West Indies. The Rwandan government has always encouraged sports and physical practice and it plans to expand street tennis to different parts of the country. Often played in recreation areas and residential areas, this sport can also be used to develop tennis skills, organize regional tournaments or attract tourists. Rwandan sports officials say the game is very affordable and can be played by anyone, provided they have the space. Barbados is the home of the famous godfather of tennis, Deighton “Pa” Roach. Road tennis is widely played on the island, and it has already been successfully exported to California, USA. Rwanda is the first African country to host this sport.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share