Stormers Shutout Bulls

Stormers made it two wins from two matches this season with a 13-0 victory against the Bulls at Newlands on Saturday.

The two-try shut-out means that John Dobson’s side has gone 160 minutes without conceding any points this season – following on from their 27-0 win against the Hurricanes last week.

Despite the results, the Stormers were far from clinical. The hosts failed to dominate proceedings and the Newlands’ faithful, who came out in their numbers expecting more of last weekend’s display from the hosts, had to wait 37 minutes for the first try was scored.

The first points came from the boot of flyhalf Damian Willemse as he split the poles after just three minutes with a penalty after Pieter-Steph du Toit was tackled high.

Despite his open play, the flyhalf’s form from the tee continues to be the major flaw in his overall game.

He missed several shots at goal before the kicking duties was handed to Dillyn Leyds, who also missed a conversion.

The Bulls kept the ball for long periods but were unable to find a way through the resolute Stormers defence, which held up well under pressure.

Quick-thinking from centre Ruhan Nel got the Stormers in a good position as he took a quick tap and then kicked into the 22. Pieter-Steph du Toit was up to make the tackle and Seabelo Senatla won a penalty at the breakdown to give the home side the opportunity they needed.

The forwards launched a maul in the corner, with some of the backs joining in and it was Welsh international inside centre Jamie Roberts who came up with his first try in his second game from a maul.

That put the Stormers 8-0 up at half-time, making it three halves of rugby this season without conceding a point.

They stretched that lead to 13-0 after 10 minutes in the second half as some slick hands from both forwards and backs put Seabelo Senatla away down the touchline and the flyer cruised in for the second try.

The Bulls threw absolutely everything at them in the final stages, but there was no way through as the Stormers defence stood firm time and again to close out the second straight win of the season.

Stormers take on the Lions at Ellis Park next weekend, while the Bulls have a much-needed bye before facing the Blues.

Man of the match: The pickings were certainly slim, however, Stormers scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies continues to put in solid performances, whileSiyabonga Ntubeni was also one of the stars in of the day . However, our nod goes to Stormers centre Jamie Roberts, for his great defensive leadership in the backline. Since his arrival, the Cape Town side have been impressive on defence

The scorers:

For Stormers:

Tries: Roberts, Senatla

Pens: Willemse 2

For Bulls: None

Teams:

Stormers: 15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Jamie Roberts, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Johan du Toit, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 Chris van Zyl, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Siyabonga Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain).

Replacements: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Cobus Wiese, 20 Ernst van Rhyn, 21 Juarno Augustus, 22 Godlen Masimla, 23 Jean-Luc du Plessis.

Bulls: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Johnny Kotze, 12 Burger Odendaal (captain), 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Morné Steyn, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Josh Strauss, 7 Abongile Nonkontwana, 6 Jeandré Rudolph, 5 Juandré Kruger, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Lizo Gqoboka.

Replacements: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Ruan Nortje, 20 Wian Vosloo, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Divan Rossouw.

Referee: Marius van der Westhuizen (South Africa)

Assistant referees: Egon Seconds (South Africa), Divan Uys (South Africa)

TMO: Joey Klaaste-Salmans (South Africa)

Rugby365