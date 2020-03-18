Stop Panic Buying – Stores Urge Customers Amid Coronavirus Fears

The retail store said the unprecedented demand had made it difficult to eliminate gaps on the shelves and it was working tirelessly to fill it as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, Pick n Pay said people were buying more household cleaning and personal hygiene products.

They’ve put up signage setting a limit of six units on sanitising products.

Both these stores are encouraging people to buy what they need and to shop responsibly.

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.