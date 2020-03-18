Mar 18, 2020

Stop Panic Buying – Stores Urge Customers Amid Coronavirus Fears

Mar 18, 2020 1 min read

Shelves at a Pick n Pay left empty after stockpiling. Picture: Cindy Poluta/EWN.

CAPE TOWN – Major retail stores are appealing to customers to stop panicking buying.

At various stores across Cape Town some shelves have been emptied as people rush to fill their baskets and trolleys on Tuesday.

Shoprite said there had been a higher demand for sanitary, hygiene and baby products, as well as dry pasta, milk and some tinned vegetables.

The retail store said the unprecedented demand had made it difficult to eliminate gaps on the shelves and it was working tirelessly to fill it as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, Pick n Pay said people were buying more household cleaning and personal hygiene products.

They’ve put up signage setting a limit of six units on sanitising products.

Both these stores are encouraging people to buy what they need and to shop responsibly.

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.

EWN

