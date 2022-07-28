Stop Debating, Start Doing – Eskom Chair

The energy crisis can be a thing of the past in the next two years, according to Eskom Chair Malegapuru Makgoba.
However, he says it’s time to urgently implement plans to get this done.
Meanwhile, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says Eskom can’t do it alone, and this is why energy generation needs to be diversified.
He’s calling on party members to support the plan to attract investment.
Ramaphosa was speaking at a dinner ahead of the party’s policy conference.
