iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Stop Debating, Start Doing – Eskom Chair

Eskom power
5 hours ago 1 min read

The energy crisis can be a thing of the past in the next two years, according to Eskom Chair Malegapuru Makgoba.

However, he says it’s time to urgently implement plans to get this done.

Meanwhile, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says Eskom can’t do it alone,  and this is why energy generation needs to be diversified.

He’s calling on party members to support the plan to attract investment.

Ramaphosa was speaking at a dinner ahead of the party’s policy conference.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Eskom In Talks With Neighbouring Countries

5 hours ago
1 min read

Petrol Price Expected To Drop In August

5 hours ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 381 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

5 hours ago
1 min read

Border Management On The Agenda At ANC’s Weekend Conference

1 day ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa’s Energy Plan Should Have Deadlines – Maimane

1 day ago
myeni
1 min read

Myeni Pleads Guilty To Defeating The Ends Of Justice

1 day ago
4 min read

Cost Of Transport, Goods To Surge If New Duties On Vehicle Tyres Are Imposed

2 days ago
4 min read

SA’s Youth Face Mental Health Crisis

2 days ago
1 min read

ANC Workers Threaten To Disrupt Conference Over Unpaid Salaries

2 days ago
1 min read

Saftu Slams President’s energy Plan For Lack Of Consultation

2 days ago
1 min read

There’s Deliberate Sabotage At SA’s Power Stations – Ramaphosa

2 days ago
2 min read

President Ramaphosa Outlines Plans To Deal With Energy Crisis

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Eskom In Talks With Neighbouring Countries

5 hours ago
1 min read

Petrol Price Expected To Drop In August

5 hours ago
Eskom power
1 min read

Stop Debating, Start Doing – Eskom Chair

5 hours ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 381 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

5 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer