Stong Police Presence In Senekal

The police are keeping a close eye on the Free State town of Senekal.
The EFF and Afriforum will picket outside the court as the alleged killers of Brendin Horner make a second appearance.
Last week when the two suspects appeared in court, angry protesters stormed the court building and set a police vehicle alight.
This prompted a response from the EFF which has vowed to attend Friday’s court proceedings and meet any violence that is meted out with violence of their own.
Meanwhile, the State Security Agency is investigating self-defence training camps for farmers across the country.
An area of concern for the police is the involvement of a soldier from the former Israeli Defence Force.
