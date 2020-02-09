Sun. Feb 9th, 2020

Still No Progress In Getting MyCiTi N2 Express Service Restored

Transport authorities are nowhere close to getting the City of Cape Town’s MyCiti N2 Express service back on the road again.

The bus service provided transport for mainly residents in Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain into the city centre and back, but came to an end in May 2019.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula stepped in to try and resolve the issue. However, Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said there were still outstanding matters.

“There are historical issues that were not properly dealt with in terms of the previous contractual agreement. The Congress Organisation of Democratic Taxi Association is rising some of those issues in terms of the commitments that were made… before you enter into a new agreement you’ve got to make sure that the commitments made in the previous contracts were fulfilled,” Madikizela said.

