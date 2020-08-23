iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Sthalekar, Abbas And Kallis Inducted Into ICC Hall Of Fame

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Rogan Ward

18 mins ago 2 min read

Share with your network!

Australia’s World Cup-winning all-rounder Lisa Sthalekar was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame on Sunday, along with South African Jacques Kallis and Pakistan batting great Zaheer Abbas.

India-born Sthalekar is the first woman cricketer to achieve the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in one-day Internationals.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I believe that I would ever get to join such an illustrious group of players,” the 41-year-old said after joining former team mates Belinda Clark, Karen Rolton and Cathryn Fitzpatrick in that list.

The flamboyant spin-bowling all-rounder was a key member of four Would Cup-winning Australia squads.

Kallis is the fourth South African player in the list, having retired as the only player to score 10,000-plus runs and claim 250-plus wickets in both test and ODI cricket.

“I certainly did not play the game for any accolades or anything like that, I only wanted to win the games for whoever I was playing for,” Kallis said in a statement issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

“But it is nice to be recognised when one has succeeded in the sport…:” said the 44-year-old who remains South Africa’s leading test run scorer.

Only Asian cricketer to have scored 100 first-class hundreds, Abbas is the sixth cricketer from Pakistan to get the honour.

So far 93 players have been inducted in the Hall of Fame under the current system wherein retired players become eligible five years after playing their last international match.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Ceferin Considers ‘Final Eight’ Format For Champions League

20 mins ago
2 min read

Pak Captain Ali Hits Defiant Fifty

23 mins ago
2 min read

Australia’s Smith Will Miss Booing Fans

25 mins ago
2 min read

Oliveira Leaves It Late To Snatch Win

27 mins ago
2 min read

New Zealand Super Rugby Needs Australia – Foster

11 hours ago
3 min read

Murray Makes Winning Return

11 hours ago
3 min read

Lisbon Provides The Stage But No Audience For Final

11 hours ago
2 min read

Mbappe Ready To Make History With PSG

11 hours ago
2 min read

England Heap Misery On Pakistan

11 hours ago
2 min read

PSG Can Exploit Bayern’s High Defensive Line – Rooney

11 hours ago
2 min read

Ljungberg Leaves Arsenal’s Coaching Set-Up

1 day ago
1 min read

Bangladesh Batting Coach McKenzie Steps Down

1 day ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Defeat COVID And Put An End To Hate – UN chief

10 seconds ago
1 min read

South African Thought to be World’s Oldest Man Dead at 116

15 mins ago
2 min read

Sthalekar, Abbas And Kallis Inducted Into ICC Hall Of Fame

18 mins ago
3 min read

Ceferin Considers ‘Final Eight’ Format For Champions League

20 mins ago