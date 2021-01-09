iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Steyn Boots Cheetahs To Victory

Photo Credit: Thomas Serer on Unsplash

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Cheetahs ended their Currie Cup campaign with a hard-fought win over Griquas in Kimberley on Saturday.

The visitors were outscored two tries to one in the match. However, Frans Steyn’s boot kept the scoreboard ticking over.

Steyn scored 17 of his team’s 22 points including a three-pointer three minutes before the end to secure the win.

The result means that Griquas end their campaign without a win.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

India Players Allegedly Suffer Racial Abuse From Crowd

1 hour ago
2 min read

Serena, Osaka To Join Top Men In Adelaide

2 hours ago
2 min read

Lanzini Donates To Foodbank After COVID-19 Rules Breach

2 hours ago
2 min read

Liverpool Rout Villa To Reach FA Cup Fourth Round

10 hours ago
2 min read

Manyonga Gets Provisional Suspension

10 hours ago
2 min read

Mazepin Needs To Grow Up – Steiner

10 hours ago
1 min read

Chelsea Boss Lampard Must Not Panic Amid Poor Run – Grant

11 hours ago
2 min read

PFA Reminds Players To Maintain Distance When Celebrating

11 hours ago
2 min read

Results Not Age Key Factor For Federer Now – Woodbridge

6 days ago
2 min read

South Africa In Driving Seat

6 days ago
2 min read

Leicester Move Up To Third Place With Win At Newcastle

6 days ago
1 min read

Guardiola Might Prolong Managerial Career

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

India Players Allegedly Suffer Racial Abuse From Crowd

1 hour ago
1 min read

Steyn Boots Cheetahs To Victory

2 hours ago
2 min read

Serena, Osaka To Join Top Men In Adelaide

2 hours ago
2 min read

Lanzini Donates To Foodbank After COVID-19 Rules Breach

2 hours ago