Steyn Boots Cheetahs To Victory

The Cheetahs ended their Currie Cup campaign with a hard-fought win over Griquas in Kimberley on Saturday.
The visitors were outscored two tries to one in the match. However, Frans Steyn’s boot kept the scoreboard ticking over.
Steyn scored 17 of his team’s 22 points including a three-pointer three minutes before the end to secure the win.
The result means that Griquas end their campaign without a win.
More Stories
India Players Allegedly Suffer Racial Abuse From Crowd
Serena, Osaka To Join Top Men In Adelaide
Lanzini Donates To Foodbank After COVID-19 Rules Breach
Liverpool Rout Villa To Reach FA Cup Fourth Round
Manyonga Gets Provisional Suspension
Mazepin Needs To Grow Up – Steiner
Chelsea Boss Lampard Must Not Panic Amid Poor Run – Grant
PFA Reminds Players To Maintain Distance When Celebrating
Results Not Age Key Factor For Federer Now – Woodbridge
South Africa In Driving Seat
Leicester Move Up To Third Place With Win At Newcastle
Guardiola Might Prolong Managerial Career