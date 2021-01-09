Steyn Boots Cheetahs To Victory

Share with your network!

The Cheetahs ended their Currie Cup campaign with a hard-fought win over Griquas in Kimberley on Saturday.

The visitors were outscored two tries to one in the match. However, Frans Steyn’s boot kept the scoreboard ticking over.

Steyn scored 17 of his team’s 22 points including a three-pointer three minutes before the end to secure the win.

The result means that Griquas end their campaign without a win.

Share with your network!