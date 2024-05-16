Stevie Wonder Granted Ghanaian Citizenship by President Nana Akufo-Addo

As his birthday, May 13 has always been a day of celebration for Stevie Wonder. Going forward, it will now be a day of double celebration as on Monday, which happened to be his 74th birthday, the legendary US singer-songwriter was granted Ghanaian citizenship by the country’s President Nana Akufo-Addo. President Akufo-Addo also presented him with a birthday cake with a Ghanaian flag iced on top. Wonder has always had love for Ghana and had expressed a desire to move permanently to the West African country on at least two different occasions. Then, in 2021, he stated he was moving to the country to escape racial injustice in the United States. Given his affection for the country, the granting of its citizenship is certainly a well-deserved honor. Wonder expressed as much to the BBC, stating that being an official Ghana citizen is an “amazing thing.” He also shared his plans to build initiatives that will provide Ghana’s youths, who make up 38% of the total population, with employment opportunities.



SOURCE: BBC