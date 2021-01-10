Steve Biko Hospital Battling With Number Of COVID-19 Patients

Share with your network!

Pretoria’s Steve Biko Academic hospital is battling an ever-increasing number of COVID-19 patients.



Photos and video footage of patients at the hospital have been circulating on social media.

The Gauteng Health Department has confirmed that the facility has had a sharp increase in Coronavirus patients since December.

It says the patients are requiring critical care, with some arriving in groups and putting serious pressure on the facility.

Another important issue is the shortage of medical personnel.

