iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Sterling On Target As Man City Churn Out Another Win

Photo Credit: Julian Finney/Reuters

8 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Manchester City winning machine ploughed on relentlessly with a 1-0 Premier League defeat of Arsenal courtesy of Raheem Sterling’s goal after 75 seconds on Sunday.

Sterling’s close-range header from Riyad Mahrez’s cross caught Arsenal cold and was enough for City to claim an 18th successive win in all competitions and preserve their 10-point lead.

The visitors dominated possession and created numerous chances but were unable to kill off Arsenal, although City keeper Ederson was rarely called into action.

Pep Guardiola’s side’s 13th successive league victory lifted them to 59 points from 25 games with Leicester City in second place on 49 points after they won 2-1 at Aston Villa.

Arsenal’s third defeat in four games left them in 10th spot.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Rodgers Hails Attacking Duo As Leicester Down Villa

5 mins ago
3 min read

Brady Convinced A Grand Slam Is Within Reach

13 hours ago
2 min read

Tuchel Shows Ruthless Streak By Hauling Off Sub Hudson-Odoi

13 hours ago
1 min read

Lookman Earns Fulham A Vital Win

13 hours ago
3 min read

Liverpool’s Collapse Continues As Everton End 22-Year Jinx

14 hours ago
3 min read

Osaka Juggernaut Rolls On To Australian Open Crown

1 day ago
1 min read

Burnley Held To Stalemate At Home By West Brom

1 day ago
1 min read

All Blacks Great Carter Announces Retirement

1 day ago
2 min read

Chelsea Held To A Draw At Southampton

1 day ago
2 min read

Arsenal’s Willian Latest To Suffer Online Racial Abuse

2 days ago
1 min read

Bournemouth Players To Stop Taking A Knee Before Matches

2 days ago
2 min read

Pressure Is All On Djokovic In The Final – Medvedev

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Sterling On Target As Man City Churn Out Another Win

8 seconds ago
2 min read

Rodgers Hails Attacking Duo As Leicester Down Villa

5 mins ago
1 min read

Egypt Initiative to Encourage Domestic Tourism

8 hours ago
1 min read

A Town of Afro-descendants, in the Northern Region of Libya

8 hours ago