Step-Aside Deadline Looming For Magashule

5 hours ago 1 min read

It’s D-day for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

The governing party gave the former Free State premier 30 days to step aside or face suspension or disciplinary action.

He wanted to consult with senior party members and former leaders.

The secretary-general has been charged with multiple counts of corruption and fraud in relation to an asbestos roofing project in the Free State.

