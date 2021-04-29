Step-Aside Deadline Looming For Magashule

It’s D-day for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.
The governing party gave the former Free State premier 30 days to step aside or face suspension or disciplinary action.
He wanted to consult with senior party members and former leaders.
The secretary-general has been charged with multiple counts of corruption and fraud in relation to an asbestos roofing project in the Free State.
More Stories
State Capture Took Place Under Our Watch – Ramaphosa
Arson Charge For Man Accused Of Table Mountain Fire Dropped
SA Reports 1 250 New COVID-19 Cases
Mango Flights Suspended
Ramaphosa To Testify At State Capture Inquiry
J&J Vaccine Rollout To Resume In SA
SA Reports 880 New COVID-19 Cases
Presidency Urged To Intervene In Mkhondo
UK Slaps Sanctions On Guptas
Norma Mngoma Claims Guptas Influenced SOE Appointments
SA Reports 849 New COVID-19 Cases
J&J Vaccine Rollout To Resume On Wednesday