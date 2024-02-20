Stench In CT Indicative Of What Animals On Board Ship Are Experiencing – NSPCA

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it’s received conflicting information about when the “Al Kuwait” live export vessel is scheduled to leave the Cape Town Harbour.



At this stage, it’s likely to depart on Wednesday.



NSPCA teams have been onboard the ship since Sunday night after it docked at Cape Town Harbour carrying about 19,000 cattle.



The livestock carrier travelled from Brazil and was destined for Iraq but stopped in Cape Town to load food for the animals onboard.



Following investigations on Monday, some of the animals had to be euthanised due to injuries or to relieve them from suffering.



A foul smell emanating from the vessel hung over large parts of the Cape Town CBD and surrounding areas on Monday.



The NSPCA’s Jacques Peacock said that the captain of the vessel provided his co-operation in order for inspections to take place.

“As soon as they are finished loading, that ship should go because every day that ship is floating in the harbour, it only prolongs the journey for these animals and as you can imagine, the stench in Cape Town is only indicative of what the animals are experiencing aboard.”