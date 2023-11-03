‘Stellenbosch Urinator’ Theuns du Toit To Remain Expelled, Rules Court

The Western Cape High Court ruled that Theuns du Toit, who urinated on the belongings of a fellow Stellenbosch University student, will remain expelled from the institution.

The Western Cape High Court on Thursday dismissed an application by du Toit to set aside disciplinary findings that led to his expulsion.

Du Toit had been sanctioned after evidence showed he urinated on first-year student Babalo Ndwayana’s desk, laptop, and books in May 2022.

Stellenbosch University expelled du Toit after finding him guilty of contravening clauses of the disciplinary code for students in July 2022.

The university’s decision to expel him came after a video of the incident was circulated.

The institution also found du Toit guilty of contravening the institution’s amended residence rules.

In court papers, Du Toit cited bias, unfairness, and unlawfulness as grounds for his application of the university’s decision to be reviewed.

However, the court dismissed the appeal on Thursday and ordered Du Toit to pay the costs of the university’s legal fees.