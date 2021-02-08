Stellenbosch Unites To Donate Care Packages For Medical Sector Workers

Share with your network!

In its characteristic spirit of generosity, Stellenbosch has come together once again to support its community; this time to source, fund and distribute almost 1000 care packages to the town’s public and private medical sector workers.

“Our town’s health infrastructure is under immense pressure and our personnel, both in the public and private sectors, are feeling overworked and physically and emotionally drained,” says Visit Stellenbosch CEO Jeanneret Momberg.

“As a token of our appreciation for their efforts, under the most challenging circumstances, we wanted to give each person working tirelessly to keeping us safe, a care package.”

Stellenbosch Unite coordinated the donation of 991 care packages to staff across all roles in the medical sector, including nurses, cleaners, paramedics, porters, security guards, administrative offices, clinic workers and support staff. The Stellenbosch Unite collaboration provides social support to vulnerable community members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stellenbosch locals and residents could either package a care parcel themselves, including something sweet, something to boost energy, something for tired hands and a personal note of encouragement, or elect to donate funds towards a care package.

“The support from the community has been overwhelming,” says Momberg. “Yet again, we were truly blown away by the community’s spirit of generosity, kindness and collaboration.”

Stellenbosch Unite also collaborated with one of the Visit Stellenbosch members, the NGO Bergzicht Training, to put together care parcels for carers and cleaners in old age homes, ensuring that these workers also received recognition.

“We know that although they can never fully express our gratitude, these small tokens of our appreciation mean the world to our medical sector and care workers. We want to offer our wholehearted thanks to the Stellenbosch community for their support in this initiative.

“But, more importantly, we hope that all these essential workers will be reminded that Stellenbosch and its community is grateful for their continued commitment and sacrifice,” concludes Momberg.

