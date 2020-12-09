Share with your network!

Stellenbosch takes the guesswork out of safe holidays this festive season, inspiring locals to stay and play by pairing pocket-friendly accommodation with experiences

Discounted accommodation packages include meals and experiences curated by locals who invite guests to extend their stay

Stellenbosch gets behind commitment to keep guests safe during the festive season

Stellenbosch, 8 December 2020 – While the rest of South Africa comes to Cape Town over the festive season, Stellenbosch is where Cape Town comes to play. The new campaign by Stellenbosch sets its sights on attracting Cape Town and beyond to stay and play in the warm heart of the Winelands by putting pocket-friendly packages together targetting locals seeking to escape the city over the festive season.

Combining discounted accommodation and experiences aimed at the specific interests of local travellers – Food & Wine, Romance, Wellness, Outdoors, Family and Luxury – these pocket-friendly options take the guesswork out of putting together a getaway by curating experiences that Stellenbosch locals love into one easy-to-book package.

“We’ve done the heavy lifting for travellers and put together pocket-friendly breaks with all the trimmings – accommodation, meals and experiences – so that all they have to do is take their pick, pack your bags and get here for an unforgettable break,” explains Jeanneret Momberg, Visit Stellenbosch CEO.

This festive season campaign cleverly positions Stellenbosch as the place where Cape Town comes to play, and encourages travellers to do more than that, by extending their stay so they get to enjoy the experiences that locals have flagged as their favourites and take advantage of the discounted accommodation rates on offer.

“For guests travelling to Stellenbosch this summer, we have put together value-filled Stay and Play Stellenbosch accommodation packages that include experiences like guided wine tours, meals at celebrated restaurants and wine estates and tours on foot or by bike,” adds Momberg.

Packages on offer include fabulous foodie weekend getaways, sculpture garden and wine tasting breaks and overnight stays in the historic centre paired with a bike tour, among others. There are also an array of great events, such as Stellenbosch’s famous Street Soirees, ensuring guests have the time of their lives, safely, this festive season.

More than making it easy for locals to take their pick of bundled breaks, as the first destination in sub-Saharan Africa to have their health and hygiene protocols endorsed by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), Stellenbosch is committed to the safe travels of guests this summer season.

“Our Stellenbosch Ready campaign has been running for several months and we’re committed to keeping our guests safe as they enjoy a well-deserved break after a challenging year. We want to let our Capetonian friends know they can come stay and play in Stellenbosch with the peace of mind that we’re here to keep them safe,” concludes Momberg.

