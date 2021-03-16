iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Steep Petrol Price Hike Expected In April

56 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Automobile Association on Tuesday said that South Africans can expect a steep fuel price increase, due to increasing international petrol prices and a dipping rand/dollar exchange rate.

On top of that, there is an additional 0.26c a liter increase to the general fuel and road accident fund levies coming into effect in April, so petrol is expected to increase by about R1.16 a liter and diesel by R0.92 a liter.

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

SA To Experience Load-Shedding For Next 5 Years

5 hours ago
1 min read

Police probe student shooting

5 hours ago
1 min read

Bushiri Recusal Application Dismissed

5 hours ago
1 min read

SA Reports 613 New COVID-19 Cases

6 hours ago
1 min read

Chief Justice Mogoeng To Appeal Ruling

1 day ago
1 min read

Higher Education Shutdown Looms

1 day ago
1 min read

Court Sets Aside Unisa’s Intake Restrictions

1 day ago
2 min read

Students Vow To Continue Protesting Over Funding, Debt

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Records 1 006 New Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Eskom Extends Load-Shedding To Wednesday

2 days ago
1 min read

ANC Caucus Supports Public Protector Inquiry

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Records 1 541 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

March Long Weekend of Music & Wine at Constantia Glen

4 mins ago
4 min read

How Next Generation Financial Services Platforms are Driving Global Financial Inclusion

10 mins ago
3 min read

Registrations for Africa Travel Week Virtual Now Open

24 mins ago
4 min read

Survey: South Africans Happiest When Spending Time With Loved Ones and Sipping Tea

32 mins ago