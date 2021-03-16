Steep Petrol Price Hike Expected In April

Share with your network!

The Automobile Association on Tuesday said that South Africans can expect a steep fuel price increase, due to increasing international petrol prices and a dipping rand/dollar exchange rate.

On top of that, there is an additional 0.26c a liter increase to the general fuel and road accident fund levies coming into effect in April, so petrol is expected to increase by about R1.16 a liter and diesel by R0.92 a liter.

Share with your network!