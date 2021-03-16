Steep Petrol Price Hike Expected In April

The Automobile Association on Tuesday said that South Africans can expect a steep fuel price increase, due to increasing international petrol prices and a dipping rand/dollar exchange rate.
On top of that, there is an additional 0.26c a liter increase to the general fuel and road accident fund levies coming into effect in April, so petrol is expected to increase by about R1.16 a liter and diesel by R0.92 a liter.
More Stories
SA To Experience Load-Shedding For Next 5 Years
Police probe student shooting
Bushiri Recusal Application Dismissed
SA Reports 613 New COVID-19 Cases
Chief Justice Mogoeng To Appeal Ruling
Higher Education Shutdown Looms
Court Sets Aside Unisa’s Intake Restrictions
Students Vow To Continue Protesting Over Funding, Debt
SA Records 1 006 New Cases
Eskom Extends Load-Shedding To Wednesday
ANC Caucus Supports Public Protector Inquiry
SA Records 1 541 New COVID-19 Cases