Steep Fuel Price Increase From Wednesday

From Wednesday 3 February motorists will pay R0.81 more for a liter of petrol. The price of diesel will rise by between 58 and 59 cents a liter and illuminating paraffin will cost 59 cents per liter more.

The Department of Energy states that the reasons for the prices increases, is that the average international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin increased during the period under review.

“The rand depreciated against the US dollar during the period under review, on average, when compared to the previous period. The average rand/US dollar exchange rate for the period 31 December 2020 to 28 January 2021 was 15.0872 compared to 14.9391 during the previous period.”

