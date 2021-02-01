iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Steep Fuel Price Increase From Wednesday

5 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

From Wednesday 3 February motorists will pay R0.81 more for a liter of petrol. The price of diesel will rise by between 58 and 59 cents a liter and illuminating paraffin will cost 59 cents per liter more.

The Department of Energy states that the reasons for the prices increases, is that the average international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin increased during the period under review.

“The rand depreciated against the US dollar during the period under review, on average, when compared to the previous period. The average rand/US dollar exchange rate for the period 31 December 2020 to 28 January 2021 was 15.0872 compared to 14.9391 during the previous period.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

President Ramaphosa To Address The Nation Tonight At 20h00

4 hours ago
1 min read

Zuma Defies Court Order, Will Not Appear At Zondo Commission

4 hours ago
1 min read

Private And Public Sectors Must Collaborate On Inoculation Drive

8 hours ago
1 min read

Western Cape Embarks On Vaccine Education Drive

8 hours ago
1 min read

SIU To Probe R430m Spent Disinfecting Schools In Gauteng

8 hours ago
1 min read

COVID-19 Infections In SA Increase By 4 525

8 hours ago
1 min read

SA Reports 5 297 New Covid-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Beneficiaries Plead With Government As Grant Ends

2 days ago
1 min read

Prasa Axe Three Executives

2 days ago
1 min read

J&J Vaccine Will Prevent Severe Illness – Prof Gray

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Reports 6 141 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

State Capture Witnesses’ Identities Circulated On WhatsApp Groups

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Steep Fuel Price Increase From Wednesday

5 seconds ago
3 min read

Create Lasting Memories With A Steenberg Easter Family Staycation

2 hours ago
4 min read

Kitting Out Kids Materially And Emotionally For A Tough Academic Year Ahead

3 hours ago
1 min read

President Ramaphosa To Address The Nation Tonight At 20h00

4 hours ago