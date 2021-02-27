Steep Fuel Hikes Expected In March, April

Share with your network!

The Automobile Association is predicting a steep rise in the price of fuel on Wednesday.

April will see another significant hike as new fuel levies are introduced.

Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni, increased fuel levies by 27 cents per litre during this year’s budget speech.

International oil prices are also climbing.

AA spokesperson Layton Beard said the poor will bear the brunt of Wednesday’s fuel price hikes.

The Automobile Association says the hikes may increase public transport fares, straining the pockets of people still lucky to have jobs.

The organisation is predicting an increase of around 66-cents a litre for petrol.

