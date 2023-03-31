Steenkamps Oppose Pistorius Parole

A parole hearing began on Friday that could see Oscar Pistorius released from prison early, a decade after he shot and killed his girlfriend.
Pistorius killed Reeva Steenkamp in the early hours of Valentine’s Day 2013, firing four times through the bathroom door of his ultra-secure Pretoria house, in a killing that shocked the world.
Lawyers for Steenkamp’s family arrived at the correctional facility on the outskirts of the capital, where the hearing was taking place, amid a heavy media presence.
Steenkamp’s mother, June, is to appear before the board to “make representations” also on behalf of her husband, Barry, who is unable to travel because of ill health, lawyer Tania Koen said.
“They don’t feel that he should be released. They feel that he has shown no remorse,” she told reporters outside the prison.
Pistorius is being held at the same facility, where the parole board was scheduled to convene for a closed-door session.
Pistorius is also expected to address the hearing and respond to the Steenkamps’ submissions, Koen said.
“As you can imagine it’s painful. June has to face Oscar Pistorius again this morning. He is the killer of her daughter,” she said.
Comprising at least three people, including prison services and community members, the board is to determine whether the purpose of imprisonment has been served, according to the Department of Correctional Services.
If denied, he has the right to approach the courts for review.
More Stories
Hill-Lewis confident Cape Town will lead breakaway from load shedding
ANC, EFF Coalition Poised To Unseat Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell
SARS ‘Rogue Unit’ Probe About Law Compliance – Mkhwebane
Eskom Investigates Kidnapping Of Employee
Sustainable Corporate Travel: A New Take On Travelling Light
Joburg Water Blames Constant Power Failures For Water Crisis
Gassing Up Western Cape Grid
Cosatu Wants Answers From Government Over Bester Escape
Ramokgopa Highlights Design Flaws In Medupi Construction
Thabo Bester Did Not Die In A Fire But Escaped From Prison – DCS
SA Won’t Go Beyond Stage 6 Power Cuts – Ramokgopa
World TB Day – Yes! We Can End TB