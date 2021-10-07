Steenhuisen Has ‘No Conscience’ – Cele

Police Minister, Bheki Cele, has lashed out at DA leader, John Steenhuisen in relation to DA election posters about recent violence in Phoenix that left 36 people dead.

In the posters, the DA says “The ANC called you racists” and “The DA calls you heroes”.

Cele says Steenhuisen is rubbing salt into an open wound.

“For you to come and put extra salt of racism on this matter. I’ve always had my doubts about John Steenhuisen but I don’t have doubts now, I’m flabbergasted about this.”

“To me, he is nothing, he is a thug, a political criminal that the nation needs to deal with. He has no conscious and no brains whatsoever,” he said.

