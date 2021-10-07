iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Steenhuisen Has ‘No Conscience’ – Cele

Minister Bheki Cele briefs media on COVID-19 #Level1 lockdown regulations. Photo Credit: GCIS

4 hours ago 1 min read

Police Minister, Bheki Cele, has lashed out at DA leader, John Steenhuisen in relation to DA election posters about recent violence in Phoenix that left 36 people dead.

In the posters, the DA says “The ANC called you racists” and “The DA calls you heroes”.

Cele says Steenhuisen is rubbing salt into an open wound.

“For you to come and put extra salt of racism on this matter. I’ve always had my doubts about John Steenhuisen but I don’t have doubts now, I’m flabbergasted about this.”

“To me, he is nothing, he is a thug, a political criminal that the nation needs to deal with. He has no conscious and no brains whatsoever,” he said.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Cosatu Embarks On Nationwide Strike

4 hours ago
1 min read

National Police Commissioner Served With Suspension Notice

4 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 149 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 hours ago
1 min read

Ntshavheni Sets Deadline For Analogue TV Switch-Off

1 day ago
1 min read

Numsa Workers Demand 8% Increase

1 day ago
1 min read

Sex Education To Be Intensified In Schools

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 429 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Facebook, Instagram, And Whatsapp Back Online

2 days ago
1 min read

Numsa To Strike Over Salary Increase Dispute

2 days ago
Former Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.
1 min read

ActionSA Threatens Legal Against IEC

2 days ago
1 min read

Petrol Price To Decrease On Wednesday

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 429 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Steenhuisen Has ‘No Conscience’ – Cele

4 hours ago
1 min read

Cosatu Embarks On Nationwide Strike

4 hours ago
1 min read

National Police Commissioner Served With Suspension Notice

4 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 149 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 hours ago