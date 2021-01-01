Steenberg Vineyards Showcases Works By Inspiring SA Women Artists

Share with your network!

Fine art and wine converge at the Steenberg Tasting Room in celebration of Women’s Month with an exhibition of selected works by two prominent South African artists.

The #WomenInspired exhibition is a natural extension of Steenberg’s close affinity with contemporary South African art so evident from the notable collection of artworks and installations adorning interior and outdoor spaces throughout the property.

The exhibition includes works representing self-expression and empowerment by conceptual artist Frances Goodman, and ethereal paintings by Ruby Swinney depicting the precariousness of human existence within timeless landscapes.

Based in Johannesburg, Goodman has presented solo exhibitions in major art capitals including New York and Cape Town and will be one of the exhibiting artists for ‘Ubuntu. A Lucid Dream’ at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris later this year. Her work draws attention to popular culture definitions that narrow the possibilities of female identity to extremes of consumption, aspiration, obsession, desire and anxiety. Taking a cue from the objects women use to adorn their bodies, Goodman uses the likes of artificial nails and sequins as symbols of aesthetic desire. Her work essentially questions how women view themselves.

Swinney is a Cape Town painter who works primarily with oil on silk and oil on tracing paper. The translucency and incandescent beauty of her paintings transport the viewer to a place somewhere between the spiritual and earthly realm, conjuring a subtle gesture of the artist’s own ecological concerns and the increasing alienation from the natural world. Her work forms part of various private and public collections including Zeitz MOCAA. She participated in ‘Let’s talk about Nature’ in the AKINCI Gallery in Amsterdam in 2018 and held her first international solo exhibition in the Netherlands earlier this year.

Visit the Steenberg Tasting Room in the Constantia Valley and salute these two inspiring artists with Steenberg’s finest Cap Classique. With 2021 marking the 50th anniversary of Cap Classique there is reason to celebrate. For R150 per person you can taste the full range of four delicious bubblies from the much loved Steenberg 1682 Chardonnay Cap Classique, its blushing soul mate, Steenberg 1682 Pinot Noir Cap Classique and the flagship Steenberg Lady R prestige cuvée, to the vibrant and youthful Steenberg Sparkling Sauvignon Blanc.

Steenberg Farm has devoted the entire month of August to #WomenInspired, an initiative dedicated to the magnificence of women by supporting empowerment and entrepreneurship. For more information or bookings, email events@steenbergfarm.com, visit https://www.steenbergfarm.com/womeninspired-this-womens-month/ or follow @SteenbergFarm on Facebook and Instagram.

