Steenberg Hotel & Spa, A Luxury Staycation For Local Travellers

Share with your network!

Become a tourist in your own country and experience the idyllic Steenberg Hotel & Spa for a post-lockdown luxury staycation in the heart of the Constantia Wine Valley.

With local tourism on the rise as the country adapts to the ‘new normal’, the 24 room, 5-star Steenberg property, welcomes the increase in local first-time visitors.

“As a South African, this is a perfect time to discover Steenberg with all it has to offer. COVID has been really hard for us all and our team embraces the opportunity to delight and bring unexpected joy to our guests once again,” says Catherine Schulze, General Manager of Steenberg Hotel & Spa.

A balance of history and modernity, sophistication and warmth, the stylishly refurbished property enlivens its 17th century roots with contemporary interiors and the hallmark of warm hospitality and attentive, personalised service.

Be it a romantic escape or a celebratory occasion with friends or family, Steenberg has a boutique selection of elegantly appointed rooms, suites and villas on offer with an assortment of sporting and leisure activities for a truly regenerating and memorable stay.

With the growing trend for family travel, the two and three-bedroom villas are perfectly designed to accommodate families and include lawn games and activities to keep the little ones busy. The self-contained rooms, suites and villas are spread across the property offering guests a high level of privacy.

“Our boutique hotel has always lent itself to a service which is curated around the needs of our guests. Creating a home-away-from-home where they feel part of the family, is the ultimate Steenberg promise,” says Catherine.

Social distancing could not be more effortless. The outstretched grounds with their winding pathways through the vineyards and floral gardens allow guests the freedom to explore all that is on offer safely and away from crowds.

Upon arrival, there is much to see and do during a stay at Steenberg. Take a stroll through the tranquil bounty of greenery and blossoms or go on a run or cycle through the vineyards. Birders will have a field day keeping an eye on the large variety of feathered guests perched in majestic oaks, soaring high above or chirping in the gardens. For golfers, the adjacent 18-hole championship golf course makes a stay at Steenberg the ultimate escape.

A stroll through the gardens and vineyards at Steenberg is an art lover’s dream with 17 original sculptures by abstract artist Edoardo Villa waiting to be discovered. The indoor spaces also reveal a fine collection of South African and international masterpieces including a painting by the British romanticist, William Turner, and The Initiate, by celebrated South African artist Irma Stern. With Norval Foundation, the neighbouring museum and sculpture garden on the doorstep, Steenberg Hotel & Spa is surrounded by art and cultural expression.

If exploring new culinary pleasures is your game, let Steenberg Executive Chef Kerry Kilpin take you on a sensory journey at the beloved Bistro Sixteen82 after sampling Steenberg’s selection of fine wines and bubblies in the adjacent tasting room. For a more tranquil dining experience, stylish Tryn with its relaxed vineyard terrace and modish cocktail lounge offers more of Chef Kerry’s mouthwatering delights. In-house guests have the added pleasure of enjoying a picnic on the lawns.

A luxurious pamper session at Steenberg Spa, to revitalise and relax is the perfect de-stressing tonic for a rejuvenating getaway. In addition to serene indoor therapy rooms, Steenberg offers outdoor spa treatments as summer beckons. A breathtaking spa experience in the scented garden under a stately oak tree promises absolute time-out to reconnect, unwind and relax. Manicures and pedicures can also be arranged in the relaxation area by the pool.

Whether you are discovering Steenberg for the first time or re-discovering it post-lockdown, take advantage of the fabulous rates and packages currently on offer.

To ensure a safe yet full Steenberg experience the COVID Officer, a newly appointed position, ensures that all guidelines are in place and adhered to by guests and staff.

Further COVID friendly measures have been implemented for visitors’ peace of mind.

“Our check-in process and all requests and requirements are done prior to guest arrivals including a COVID questionnaire. On arrival, the regulatory required procedures of temperature checks and sanitising are followed. Housekeeping services are limited and rooms are fogged after every stay and left for 24 hours to ensure the highest level of control of any possible spread. All refreshments and additional towelling are placed in the room prior to arrival so that guests have sufficient supplies and the need for staff entering the room is minimised,” explains Catherine.

A feast of pursuits awaits you at Steenberg Hotel & Spa. For reservations call Tel: +27 21 713 2222, email reservations@steenberghotel.com or visit www.steenbergfarm.com.

Share with your network!