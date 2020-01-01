Steenberg Celebrates Inspiring Women During Entire Month Of August

Share with your network!

In honour of a proud legacy of inspiring women spanning more than three centuries, Steenberg Farm has dedicated Women’s Month to the empowerment of female entrepreneurs and celebrating the diversity of South African women.

The present-day, women-led management team, inspired by Steenberg’s indomitable founder, Catharina Ras, who broke ground in the Constantia Valley in 1682 on the country’s very first registered farm, is hosting a month long #WomenInspired initiative.

The programme encompassing every aspect of Steenberg Farm – the winery, restaurants, and hotel & spa – applauds the magnificence of women by supporting empowerment, entrepreneurship and enhancing confidence.

To promote female entrepreneurship, guests visiting Steenberg during the entire month of August will be able to contribute towards the upliftment work of The Clothing Bank, the chosen NPO beneficiary of #WomenInspired. A portion of the proceeds of selected wine purchases and dining at Bistro Sixteen82 and Tryn Restaurant, will be donated to this worthy cause. Changing lives for the last eight years, The Clothing Bank helps self-motivated unemployed women chart a path out of poverty by becoming self-employed business owners.

The support of business startups culminates with a vibrant market for women entrepreneurs on the lawns of the Steenberg Manor House from 10h00 to 18h00 on Friday, 27 August. Steenberg has invited 30 local women-led businesses to sell their innovative creations including clothing, jewellery, stationery, home décor and accessories. Spend the day browsing and lazing on the lawn with friends while tucking into delicious Tryn eats and sipping fine Steenberg wine.

Mindful of the trying times of the past year and the uncertainty of what lies ahead, women in need of some breathing space are invited to join one of Steenberg’s carefully considered morning confidence classes. These inspiring classes on the Manor House lawns include Pilates on Thursday, 12 August, Self-defence on Wednesday, the 18th, and Yoga on Wednesday, the 25th from 09h30. The ticket price of R150 includes a refreshing smoothie at Tryn.

Steenberg’s patronage of contemporary South African art, tangible in every facet of the property, has dedicated Woman’s Month to two prominent local female artists with an exhibition in the Tasting Room. Works by Frances Goodman represent self-expression and empowerment, while Ruby Swinney’s paintings are more ethereal depicting the precariousness of human existence within timeless landscapes.

Celebrating the courage, confidence and fearless spirit that continue to inspire the new generation of Steenberg women who follow in Catharina’s footsteps, a dinner showcasing the crafts of Cellarmaster Elunda Basson, Executive Chef Kerry Kilpin and Catherine Schulze, General Manager of Steenberg Hotel & Spa, will be held at Tryn on Thursday, 26 August. The dinner at R500 per person includes three courses, all paired with Steenberg wines, a welcome cocktail, amuse bouche and Tryn’s signature truffles.

For more information or bookings for #WomenInspired activities throughout August, email events@steenbergfarm.com, visit https://www.steenbergfarm.com/womeninspired-this-womens-month/ or follow @SteenbergFarm on Facebook and Instagram.

