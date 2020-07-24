Steady Increase In Gauteng’s COVID-19 Recoveries Gives Hope, Says Masuku

The Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku with teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku said the increase in the number of COVID-19 recoveries over the last week gave the province hope in its fight against the pandemic.

Masuku spoke at a provincial COVID-19 command council briefing on Friday afternoon.

The province is now firmly the epicentre of the pandemic in the country, accounting for more than 70,000 active cases.

The recovery rate has improved from 43% last week to 52% in the space of just a week.

Masuku said Gauteng also accounted for 33% of all recoveries in the country.

“Our recoveries have been increasing nicely in terms of the numbers that we have been having. At the current rate, we are almost at 77,000 recoveries of all the confirmed cases in the country.”

