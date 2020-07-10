‘Stay Safe’ Warns AKA As He Reveals He Has Coronavirus

South African hip-hop artist AKA has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement released on social media, AKA – real name Kiernan Forbes – said he chose to make his results public to create awareness around the disease.
The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks.
Forbes is one of the first musicians here on home soil to publicly reveal that he has contracted the virus.
More Stories
Ka-ching! Biggest-ever Powerball Plus Of R153m Up For Grabs On Friday Night
Hosts On Airbnb Awarded Funds To Help See Them Through Covid Crisis
Rain, Floods & High Winds: A Practical Survival Guide
How To Start Saving – Even When You Thought You Couldn’t
Working From Home Is Likely To Stick Post-COVID-19
Are You Getting The Best E-Bang For Your Buck?