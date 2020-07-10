Fri. Jul 10th, 2020

‘Stay Safe’ Warns AKA As He Reveals He Has Coronavirus

AKA. Picture: 947

South African hip-hop artist AKA has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released on social media, AKA – real name Kiernan Forbes – said he chose to make his results public to create awareness around the disease.

The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks.

Forbes is one of the first musicians here on home soil to publicly reveal that he has contracted the virus.

