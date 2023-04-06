iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Stay On The Right Side Of The Law This Easter Weekend – Smith

FILE: Police and traffic officials at a roadblock during the SA lockdown, which is in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
13 hours ago 1 min read

The City of Cape Town said safety measures were put in place at all its recreational facilities for the upcoming Easter weekend.

The city urged members of the public and holidaymakers to adhere to the rules and safety measures of its officials.

It said its law enforcement officials were hard at work to ensure safety on the city’s roads after a road safety campaign was launched last week.

The city’s mayoral committee (Mayco) member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said its law enforcement officers would not hesitate to act on anyone who was breaking the law.

“The message is simple: take common sense with you wherever you go this Easter weekend and stay on the right side of the law.

“We have all hands on deck as far as city resources go and we work closely with many other enforcement agencies and rescue agencies.”

Meanwhile, Mayco member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross, called on parents and guardians to keep a close eye on their children.

“We are in for a reasonable Easter weekend weather-wise, which could see a bit of football on our beaches and other recreational facilities.

“Everyone is more than welcome, but we caution our visitors to put safety first, and listen to the instructions and guidance from lifeguards and staff members.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Ramokgopa Says Lifting Of State Of Disaster On Electricity Won’t Affect His Dept

13 hours ago
2 min read

OUTA Not Buying Government Explanation Of Lifting State Of Disaster

13 hours ago
5 min read

New York Grand Jury Votes To Indict Trump

6 days ago
1 min read

Phalatse Vies For Top Job

6 days ago
1 min read

Solar Panels For New RDP Houses

6 days ago
1 min read

Steenkamps Oppose Pistorius Parole

6 days ago
1 min read

Hill-Lewis confident Cape Town will lead breakaway from load shedding

1 week ago
1 min read

ANC, EFF Coalition Poised To Unseat Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell

1 week ago
1 min read

SARS ‘Rogue Unit’ Probe About Law Compliance – Mkhwebane

1 week ago
1 min read

Eskom Investigates Kidnapping Of Employee

1 week ago
4 min read

Sustainable Corporate Travel: A New Take On Travelling Light

1 week ago
1 min read

Joburg Water Blames Constant Power Failures For Water Crisis

1 week ago

You may have missed

3 min read

‘Health for All’ Can Only Be Achieved Through Enabling Equitable Supply Chain Access For Women

13 hours ago
4 min read

Can Technology Fight Fraud?

13 hours ago
1 min read

Ramokgopa Says Lifting Of State Of Disaster On Electricity Won’t Affect His Dept

13 hours ago
1 min read

Stay On The Right Side Of The Law This Easter Weekend – Smith

13 hours ago

Share