iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Stay Away In Event Of Accident With Olympics Vehicle, Beijing Police Warn

REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

1 min ago 2 min read

People should stay away from the special vehicles used to ferry people to and from the Winter Olympic venues in the event of a traffic incident, Beijing’s traffic management authority warned on Sunday.

Personnel involved in the Winter Olympics will be kept in a “closed loop” operation and should avoid contact with people outside it, the Beijing Traffic Management Bureau said in a post on its Twitter-like Weibo account.

If there is an accident with one of the vehicles, people should maintain a safe distance, avoid contact with those inside and wait for professionals to arrive at the scene, the post said.

On Wednesday organisers said they had begun the “closed loop” operation, in which participants can only leave if they are exiting the country or undergo quarantine, to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak among Games participants from leaking into China’s general public.

The 2022 Games, which open on Feb. 4, are set to take place as the world grapples with the highly transmissable Omicron variant, although China, which has a zero-tolerance COVID policy, has reported just a handful of Omicron cases.

More than 2,000 international athletes are set to come to China for the Games, plus 25,000 other “stakeholders”, a large number from overseas. Organisers did not say how many of those people would be in the closed loop.

On Sunday the coastal city of Tianjin, which borders Beijing, said it would begin testing its population of around 14 million people after at least two cases of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant were detected there.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Australian Open Chief Says Conflicting, Changing Advice Led To Djokovic fiasco

5 mins ago
2 min read

Djokovic Case ‘Really Not Good’ For Sport – Murray

18 mins ago
3 min read

Australia Rushes To File Defence Of Djokovic Ban As Court Battle Looms

11 hours ago
2 min read

Turbulent Cup Of Nations To Finally Get Underway In Cameroon

12 hours ago
2 min read

Stokes Stand Firm As Australia Chase Victory

12 hours ago
1 min read

Police Probe Racist Abuse Of Cole During FA Cup Match

12 hours ago
3 min read

Djokovic Challenged Officials On Visa Cancellation – Court Filing

1 day ago
2 min read

Nadal Happy With ‘Positive Attitude’ On Return From Injury

1 day ago
4 min read

Djokovic Argues He Had Australia Green Light Because Of Recent COVID Infection

1 day ago
2 min read

Bangladesh Chase History In Taylor’s Farewell Test

1 day ago
1 min read

Lewandowski, Messi, Salah Short-Listed For FIFA Best Men’s Player Award

1 day ago
2 min read

Kyrgios Wants To Avoid Djokovic If Serb Gains Australian Open Reprieve

1 day ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Stay Away In Event Of Accident With Olympics Vehicle, Beijing Police Warn

1 min ago
2 min read

Australian Open Chief Says Conflicting, Changing Advice Led To Djokovic fiasco

5 mins ago
2 min read

Djokovic Case ‘Really Not Good’ For Sport – Murray

18 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 7 759 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

11 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer