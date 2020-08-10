Stats SA To Start Collecting Data In First Digital Census

Statistics South Africa is set to launch its first-ever digital census on Monday and is hoping to gather data of 300,000 South African households.
The digital census starting on Monday is a trial run for the official first digital census due next year.
It will be difficult to digitally collect data from remote areas, so SSA will still use paper-based data collection for those areas.
At the same time, SSA will start lifestyle audits of Gauteng’s government officials, which has been outstanding for almost a year.
Stats SA will have access to relevant data needed from Sars.
Stats SA is hoping to conclude the audits in six to eight weeks.
