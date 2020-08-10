iAfrica

Stats SA To Start Collecting Data In First Digital Census
6 hours ago 1 min read

Statistics South Africa is set to launch its first-ever digital census on Monday and is hoping to gather data of 300,000 South African households.

The digital census starting on Monday is a trial run for the official first digital census due next year.

It will be difficult to digitally collect data from remote areas, so SSA will still use paper-based data collection for those areas.

At the same time, SSA will start lifestyle audits of Gauteng’s government officials, which has been outstanding for almost a year.
Stats SA will have access to relevant data needed from Sars.

Stats SA is hoping to conclude the audits in six to eight weeks.

