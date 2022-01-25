Stats SA To Spend R3.2 Billion On Nationwide Census

Statistics South Africa said that it will spend R3.2 billion on the nationwide population and housing census scheduled for next month.
The entity is targeting 17 million households to collect demographic data.
The census was meant to take place last year, 10 years after the last one in 2011, but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stats SA will also be relying on online data collection for the first time in its history but has, however, raised concern over slow registration uptake.
Deputy Minister in the Presidency Thembi Siweya explained the significance of the census.
“As government, we would want Stats SA as independent as they are to collate data that is going to help us to understand the household. How many people are employed? How many are not employed? Who is at school? Who is not at school? Who is at crèche? Who is not in a crèche? Why are they not so? And the household income,” Siweya said.
More Stories
Ramaphosa Authorises Release Of Report On COVID Procurement Contracts
ANC MP Mervyn Dirks To Challenge His Suspension
NICD Reports 1 332 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
‘Energy Mix’ Will Be Pursued – Ramaphosa
ANC Establishes Task Team To Address State Capture
ANC Going Through A Period Of Decay – Ramaphosa
NICD Reports 1 931 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
NICD Reports 3 049 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
NICD Reports 3 962 New COVID-19 Cases
F1 Bans Pre-Race Military Flypasts But Red Arrows Are OK
Mogoeng Mogoeng Ordered To Apologise For Israel Comments
Best results in history of NSC – Motshekga