Stats SA Ready To Get National Census Under Way

Statistics South Africa has assured the public that it was ready and well prepared to ensure that everyone within the borders of the country was counted in the fourth national census.

The country’s first digital census is due to begin this week and will conclude at the end of February.

The nationwide population count will be conducted through telephone, digital computer-assisted counting and physical door-to-door visits.

Stats SA has also launched an online platform, allowing residents to avoid in-person contact due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least 165,000 field workers will be deployed across the country while 17 million households will be targeted this year.

Stats SA’s deputy Director-General Ashwell Jenneker is appealing to all communities to register by Tuesday.

