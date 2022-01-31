iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Stats SA Ready To Get National Census Under Way

Picture: GCIS

1 hour ago 1 min read

Statistics South Africa has assured the public that it was ready and well prepared to ensure that everyone within the borders of the country was counted in the fourth national census.

The country’s first digital census is due to begin this week and will conclude at the end of February.

The nationwide population count will be conducted through telephone, digital computer-assisted counting and physical door-to-door visits.

Stats SA has also launched an online platform, allowing residents to avoid in-person contact due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least 165,000 field workers will be deployed across the country while 17 million households will be targeted this year.

Stats SA’s deputy Director-General Ashwell Jenneker is appealing to all communities to register by Tuesday.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Former President Zuma To Appeal Downer Ruling

1 hour ago
1 min read

Second Volume To Be Handed To Ramaphosa

1 hour ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 226 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 hour ago
1 min read

Winde Confirms Fritz Is Facing Sexual Misconduct Allegations

15 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 342 New COVID-19 Cases

23 hours ago
1 min read

DA Is Not Above The Law – Dramat

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 789 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Theft And Vandalism Hampering Operations – Eskom

3 days ago
1 min read

Gauteng Promises Better Roads

3 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Answer Scopa Questions On Funding

3 days ago
antibody testing
2 min read

NICD Reports 4 100 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

Independent Advocate Appointed To Probe Fritz Claims

4 days ago

You may have missed

5 min read

New SA App For Parents Boosts Kids’ Online Safety

8 seconds ago
3 min read

New Domestic Violence Act Amendments Promise Heightened Protection For Victims – Here’s What That Means

8 mins ago
4 min read

SA’s Number One Ranking In Africa For Food Safety

19 mins ago
1 min read

Stats SA Ready To Get National Census Under Way

1 hour ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer