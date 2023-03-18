Statista and Salary Explorer’s List of African Countries where Workers Earn the Highest Pay

It is important to note that the average salaries listed differ from the minimum wage and are mainly intended to serve as indicators. The average salary is merely an indicator and should not be considered a comprehensive measure of a country’s economic well-being. Researchers add salary samples together, divide them by the number of respondents, and arrive at the average monthly salary. At the top of the list is Morocco, with an average monthly salary of $2,031. South Africa follows closely with an average monthly salary of $2,026. Tunisia takes the third spot with an average monthly salary of $1,348. Kenya comes in fourth with an average monthly salary of $1,291. Algeria ranks fifth with an average monthly salary of $1,273.

