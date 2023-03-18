Statista and Salary Explorer’s List of African Countries where Workers Earn the Highest Pay

It is important to note that the average salaries listed differ from the minimum wage and are mainly intended to serve as indicators. The average salary is merely an indicator and should not be considered a comprehensive measure of a country’s economic well-being. Researchers add salary samples together, divide them by the number of respondents, and arrive at the average monthly salary. At the top of the list is Morocco, with an average monthly salary of $2,031. South Africa follows closely with an average monthly salary of $2,026. Tunisia takes the third spot with an average monthly salary of $1,348. Kenya comes in fourth with an average monthly salary of $1,291. Algeria ranks fifth with an average monthly salary of $1,273.
More Stories
Standard Bank Hosts Central Bankers to Demonstrate Africa’s Potential to Learn – and Lead
Ghana’s Debt Crisis is Affecting Companies Beyond its Borders
FORBES AFRICA’s 50 Over 50 List is Out
Developing a Green Minerals Value Chain in Africa
Nigerian Startups Band Together to Fight Fraud
President Ruto Urges African States to Rethink their Visa Rules to Boost Intra-Africa Trade
Africa’s Health Tech Startups Set the Example for Disrupting Traditional Retail Pharmacy
The Fluffy but Lethal Creations that have Made Kenya a Global Hub of Fly-tying
South Africa’s Naspers Closes its Locally-focused Venture Capital Fund
Cyclone Freddy Brings Death and Destruction
MTN Considers Rejigging the Way it Does Business in South Africa
Westernised Children of Somalis are being Forcibly Detained for Years ‘Back Home’