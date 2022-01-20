State Was Hijacked Through Cadre Deployment – Madonsela

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela said that in institutions like the South African Revenue Service, cadre deployment went further than just business interests.

Madonsela was discussing the commission’s findings at a public discussion with leaders of the Democratic Alliance on Wednesday.

She said that the Zondo Commission’s findings showed more of a “hijacking” of the state as opposed to capture through cadre deployment.

She said that cadre deployment was used as a means to hijack key government entities by those close to former President Jacob Zuma.

She said that in countries like China, the governing party deployed the best people who go as far as taking their own life should they fail to deliver because of a sense of shame.

She said that in state entities like Sars, cadre deployment went beyond just business interests.

