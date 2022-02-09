State Opposing Bail In R1.9m SAPS PPE Fraud

Bail worth R5,000 has been granted to three of the 15 accused implicated in a R1.9-million SAPS PPE corruption tender.

The remaining twelve accused will apply for bail on Wednesday.

The state is opposing bail claiming they are a flight risk.

Two of the accused are current police officers and six are former members of the force.

The rest have connections to suppliers.

They are all accused of unlawfully benefiting from a PPE procurement tender in 2020.

