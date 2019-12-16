State Of Disaster Extended

Share with your network!

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has Gazetted the extension of the National State of Disaster on Covid-19 until 15 September 2021, in terms of section 27(5)(c) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act No. 57 of 2002).

The extension takes into account the need to continue augmenting the existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by organs of state and all other role players to mitigate against the impact of the disaster on lives and livelihoods. All people are urged to continue adherence to regulations under Alert Level 3 in an effort to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

Everyone has to wear a mask at all times, social distance, avoid large crowds and gatherings, and wash hands with soap and water or an alcohol based hand sanitizer.

Thus far, 3, 839. 052 adults have been fully vaccinated from 9, 002, 052 doses that have been administered. All those who are eligible are urged to register and get vaccinated.

