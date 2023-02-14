State Of Disaster Declared Over Floods

Government has declared a State of Disaster to respond to flooding in seven provinces.
The National Disaster Management Centre says they’ve received reports of flooded homes, vehicles swept away by floodwaters, overflowing dams and damage to infrastructure, roads and bridges.
At least three people died in KwaZulu-Natal with dozens evacuated to community halls.
This as heavy rain and floods have wreaked havoc in the province.
Cogta MEC Bongi Sithole visited affected areas in Newcastle.
More Stories
20 Killed In Limpopo Bus Crash
Russian Frigate Docks In SA Ahead Of Military Drills
Survivors Ever Fewer In Earthquake Rubble Of Turkey And Syria
AKA Killed In Drive-By Shooting In Durban
Eskom’s Alleged Disregard Of Emission Standards Likely To Cost Lives – study
Go Back To The Tourism Board – Sisulu
President To Appoint Electricity Minister
Ramaphosa Declares National State Of Disaster Over Electricity Crisis
Water Dept Says Load Shedding Severely Impacts Water Supply
Our Nation Is In A Crisis – OUTA
Big Business Wants Tax Relief
Parliament Warns Against Disrupting The House