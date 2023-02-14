State Of Disaster Declared Over Floods

Government has declared a State of Disaster to respond to flooding in seven provinces.

The National Disaster Management Centre says they’ve received reports of flooded homes, vehicles swept away by floodwaters, overflowing dams and damage to infrastructure, roads and bridges.

At least three people died in KwaZulu-Natal with dozens evacuated to community halls.

This as heavy rain and floods have wreaked havoc in the province.

Cogta MEC Bongi Sithole visited affected areas in Newcastle.

