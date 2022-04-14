State Of Disaster Declared In KwaZulu Natal

A State of Disaster has officially been declared in KwaZulu Natal following devastating floods and landslides.
At least 259 people lost their lives and thousands are homeless.
Head of the National Disaster Management Centre Mmaphaka Tau, in an official government gazette, said that after assessing the magnitude and severity of the flooding, all organs of state must strengthen support to implement contingency arrangements.
The order is in place until further notice. According to provincial authorities, the number of missing people has grown exponentially, and the death toll is expected to grow even further.
