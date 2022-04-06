iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

State Of Disaster Could Return If COVID-19 Infections Escalate – Dlamini-Zuma

2 hours ago 1 min read

Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said that it was now in the hands of South Africans whether the country returned to the national state of disaster or not.

Dlamini-Zuma held a briefing with Health Minister Joe Phaahla and Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele.

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced that after 750 days, the state of disaster would be lifted while some regulations will remain until the National Health Act was publicised.

Minister Dlamini-Zuma reminded South Africans that a state of disaster may be reinstated.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

JSC Grills Unterhalter In JSC Interview

2 hours ago
1 min read

Sama Urges Government To Ramp Up Vaccination Drive

2 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 538 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 hours ago
1 min read

Mandla Msibi To Step Aside

1 day ago
1 min read

Fuel Levy Cut To Cushion Petrol Price Hike

1 day ago
2 min read

SA Terminates National State Of Disaster

1 day ago
2 min read

SA Reports 685 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Innocent Student Used As Scapegoat – Support Group

2 days ago
1 min read

The House Is On Fire – Ramaphosa

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Reports 899 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
4 min read

Ukrainian Minister Accuses Russia Of Civilian ‘Massacre’

3 days ago
antibody testing
2 min read

SA Reports 1 420 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

South African Tourism Invites You To Be Part Of Their ‘LIVE AGAIN’ Campaign

57 seconds ago
3 min read

A Call For 15 Million Jobs To Be Created Annually In Africa

10 mins ago
4 min read

South Africa’s Rising Stars Hailed At The Forty Under 40 Africa Awards

17 mins ago
1 min read

State Of Disaster Could Return If COVID-19 Infections Escalate – Dlamini-Zuma

2 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer