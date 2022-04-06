State Of Disaster Could Return If COVID-19 Infections Escalate – Dlamini-Zuma

Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said that it was now in the hands of South Africans whether the country returned to the national state of disaster or not.
Dlamini-Zuma held a briefing with Health Minister Joe Phaahla and Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele.
This after President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced that after 750 days, the state of disaster would be lifted while some regulations will remain until the National Health Act was publicised.
Minister Dlamini-Zuma reminded South Africans that a state of disaster may be reinstated.
