State of Africa’s Rail Network

After gaining independence in the mid-20th century, many African countries took control of their railway systems and invested in improving transport connections within and across borders. Despite these efforts, African railways faced significant challenges, including underinvestment, mismanagement, and maintenance issues. In recent years, there has been a renewed focus on developing and modernizing African railways. Governments are now investing in railway infrastructure not only to support the transportation of goods but also to enhance passenger transportation.Today, rail coverage varies across the continent. According to a report by Global Fire Power, South Africa has the most extensive network, with 20,986 km of railways, ranking 12th globally. Sudan follows with 7,251 km, ranking 30th, and Egypt with 5,085 km, ranking 37th.

BUSINESS INSIDER