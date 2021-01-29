State Capture Witnesses’ Identities Circulated On WhatsApp Groups

Share with your network!

The true identities of witnesses at the State Capture Commission have been unlawfully revealed.

Commission spokesperson Reverend Mbuyiselo Stemela told eNCA that Commission chair Raymond Zondo had been informed of this latest development and a response would be made public soon.

This comes as a State Security Agency (SSA) investigator — known only as Ms K — continues to present evidence, referring to colleague Mr Y’s affidavit.

Ms K said at the start of her evidence that she and others probing corruption at the SSA have been threatened and intimidated.



Now, her real identity and her picture are being circulated in political WhatsApp groups.

Mr Y’s real name and photos of his family are also doing the rounds.



Last year, former SAA Board chair Dudu Myeni revealed the identity of a witness dubbed Mr X.

Zondo ordered that a criminal complaint be filed against her.

