State Capture Report A Positive Step In Corruption Fight – Mabuza

ANC Deputy President David Mabuza says the release of part one of the state capture inquiry report will not further divide the ruling party.

Mabuza says they are prepared, in any event, for the outcome of the final report.

He was speaking in Limpopo where party leaders met with their traditional and religious counterparts.

Mabuza hailed the report as a positive step in the fight against corruption.

“It’s very important to stand firm on corruption,” he said.

“Because we can’t betray the people who’ve given their trust to us to look after their resources.

“So from time to time we need to strengthen our institutions that are responsible for checking corruption, those institutions must be strengthened and they must work.”

Share with your network!