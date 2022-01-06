State Capture Report A Positive Step In Corruption Fight – Mabuza

ANC Deputy President David Mabuza says the release of part one of the state capture inquiry report will not further divide the ruling party.
Mabuza says they are prepared, in any event, for the outcome of the final report.
He was speaking in Limpopo where party leaders met with their traditional and religious counterparts.
Mabuza hailed the report as a positive step in the fight against corruption.
“It’s very important to stand firm on corruption,” he said.
“Because we can’t betray the people who’ve given their trust to us to look after their resources.
“So from time to time we need to strengthen our institutions that are responsible for checking corruption, those institutions must be strengthened and they must work.”
More Stories
It’s Time To Prosecute – Williams
Parliament Fire Doors Already Open When Fire Started – Report
The NICD Reports 11 106 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Zuma Fled Inquiry As He Couldn’t Explain Myeni’s Appointment – Zondo
Parliament Commends Firefighters, Volunteers And City Of Cape Town For Helping To Fight Fire
I Will Step Aside If Implicated – Ramaphosa
NICD Reports 8 078 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Alleged Arsonist Bail Hearing Postponed
Blaze Contained, Firefighters Remain On Scene
If Parliament fire Is An Attack, It’s An Attack On Our Democracy – Mapisa-Nqakula
Focus Should Be On Hospitalisation, Deaths – Madhi
Extent Of Damage Caused By Fire Not Yet Known – CoCT