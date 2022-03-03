State Capture Inquiry’s Finding Against Me Based On Assumptions – Mantashe

African National Congress chairperson Gwede Mantashe said that the state capture commission had made its findings against him based on assumptions, which he intended to challenge.

The inquiry found that there was reasonable prospect that further investigation would uncover a prima facie case against the former ANC secretary-general in respect of the offence of corruption.

Mantashe said that his legal team was analysing the latest state capture report, which implicated him in his dealings with controversial company, Bosasa.

The ANC chairperson said that the state capture commission had failed to create a case against him out of fact and that it was relying on assumption when it said that there was reasonable prospect that a further probe into the allegations against him may reveal corrupt dealings between himself and Bosasa.

Meanwhile, Mantashe said that while he intended to take the commission’s report on judicial review, this did not mean that its findings should be defied. He maintained that the inquiry was a necessary process which he supported.

Mantashe added that he would not step aside until he was formally charged over the graft allegations leveled against him.

