iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

State Capture Inquiry’s Finding Against Me Based On Assumptions – Mantashe

56 mins ago 1 min read

African National Congress chairperson Gwede Mantashe said that the state capture commission had made its findings against him based on assumptions, which he intended to challenge.

The inquiry found that there was reasonable prospect that further investigation would uncover a prima facie case against the former ANC secretary-general in respect of the offence of corruption.

Mantashe said that his legal team was analysing the latest state capture report, which implicated him in his dealings with controversial company, Bosasa.

The ANC chairperson said that the state capture commission had failed to create a case against him out of fact and that it was relying on assumption when it said that there was reasonable prospect that a further probe into the allegations against him may reveal corrupt dealings between himself and Bosasa.

Meanwhile, Mantashe said that while he intended to take the commission’s report on judicial review, this did not mean that its findings should be defied. He maintained that the inquiry was a necessary process which he supported.

Mantashe added that he would not step aside until he was formally charged over the graft allegations leveled against him.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Higher Education Dept Working To Ensure Safety Of Students In Ukraine

58 mins ago
1 min read

Claims That Judiciary Is Captured Are Unfounded – Lamola

1 hour ago
2 min read

1 995 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in SA

1 hour ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Dodges Bullet As State Capture Report Makes No Findings Against Him

24 hours ago
1 min read

ANC Is An Organised Crime Syndicate – DA

24 hours ago
1 min read

Zuma Rejects State Capture Report Findings

24 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 649 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SA

24 hours ago
1 min read

Cape Town’s Drinking Water Completely Safe For Consumption – Officials

2 days ago
1 min read

Interpol Issues Red Notices For Atul And Rajesh Gupta

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Fills Senior Positions In SSA, NPA

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 785 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Economists Warn Of Impact SA’s Rising Fuel Costs

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

State Capture Inquiry’s Finding Against Me Based On Assumptions – Mantashe

56 mins ago
1 min read

Higher Education Dept Working To Ensure Safety Of Students In Ukraine

58 mins ago
1 min read

Claims That Judiciary Is Captured Are Unfounded – Lamola

1 hour ago
2 min read

1 995 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in SA

1 hour ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer