State Capture Inquiry: Zuma To Be Summoned To Appear Before Commission

16 mins ago

State Capture Inquiry Commission chair Deputy Chief Raymond Zondo has issued an order authorizing the issuing of a summons forcing Jacob Zuma to appear before the commission from 16-20 November.

Zondo ruled that Jacob Zuma is allowed to testify via videolink.

Previously Zuma had refused to appear before the commission, using the preparation of his upcoming corruption trial as the reason.

