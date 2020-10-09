State Capture Inquiry: Zuma To Be Summoned To Appear Before Commission

State Capture Inquiry Commission chair Deputy Chief Raymond Zondo has issued an order authorizing the issuing of a summons forcing Jacob Zuma to appear before the commission from 16-20 November.
Zondo ruled that Jacob Zuma is allowed to testify via videolink.
Previously Zuma had refused to appear before the commission, using the preparation of his upcoming corruption trial as the reason.
More Stories
David Makhura Fires Health MEC Bandile Masuku
Zondo Commission To Hear Zuma Summons Application
Western Cape Expands COVID-19 Testing Criteria
High Court To Hand Down Judgment In Public Protector Case
1 736 New COVID-19 Cases Identified In SA
VBS Case Postponed To Add More Charges
Cele Calls For More Arrests After Farmers’ Violent Protest
Vernon Philander’s Brother Shot Dead
South Africa’s COVID-19 Numbers
Former VBS CFO Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison For Fraud
Central Cape Town Well-Placed For Recovery – CCID
Groups Condemn Violence At Horner Murder Trial