State Capture Inquiry Offices Burgled

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday, 8 October 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

4 hours ago

It has been confirmed that the offices of the State Capture Commission of Inquiry in Parktown were burgled on Saturday night.

Officials say laptops were stolen.

Officials are also trying to ascertain whether any documentation was taken

