State Capture Inquiry Offices Burgled

It has been confirmed that the offices of the State Capture Commission of Inquiry in Parktown were burgled on Saturday night.
Officials say laptops were stolen.
Officials are also trying to ascertain whether any documentation was taken
It has been confirmed that the offices of the State Capture Commission of Inquiry in Parktown were burgled on Saturday night.
Officials say laptops were stolen.
Officials are also trying to ascertain whether any documentation was taken
More Stories
Raging Fire Moves From Rhodes Memorial To UCT
Questions Around Lindani Myeni’s Killing In Hawaii
No Major J&J Vaccine Safety Concerns – J&J
SA Records 1 326 New COVID-19 Cases
Prince Philip’s Funeral Underway At Windsor Castle
SA Man Killed By Hawaii Police
SA Records 1 424 New COVID-19 Cases
Mkhize Launches Electronic Vaccination Data System
ANC Step-Aside Fiasco Continues
SA Reports 1 372 New Cases
DA Western Cape Leader Suspended
15 Million People To Receive Pfizer Vaccine – Mkhize