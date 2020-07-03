Fri. Jul 3rd, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

State Capture Inquiry: Montana Accuses Zondo Of Unfairness

6 mins ago 1 min read

FILE: Deputy Chief Justice Zondo. Picture: AFP.

Share with your network!

JOHANNESBURG – Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana has written to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo accusing him of losing his “sense of fairness and deep commitment to justice”.

On Thursday, the state capture inquiry heard details about how Montana bought property allegedly through a shell company while he was the head of the state-owned company.

In a letter addressed to Zondo and also sent to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, Montana has raised concerns about the way the commission is conducted.

Montana said he had counted a minimum of 20 instances where Zondo made unfounded comments and he had come to the conclusion that the chair was not committed to hearing the facts or the truth.

The former Prasa CEO accused Zondo of cynical laughing and said he appeared to hero-worship former Prasa chair Popo Molefe.

This week, Molefe testified at the commission accusing Montana of awarding illegal contracts worth R4 billion.

Montana said this was all lies and was misleading the commission.

He previously accused the commission of being biased but this time he said he believed Zondo was to blame for cherry-picking what he wanted to hear.

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Treasury: ‘No Further Action’ To Bailout SAA

2 mins ago
2 min read

SACP: ANC Risks Alienating Its Constituency If It Reinstates VBS Accused

12 mins ago
1 min read

Parts of Soweto, Vaal Without Power Due To Load Reduction – Eskom

17 mins ago
1 min read

Will Gauteng Government Restrict Sale, Consumption Of Alcohol?

3 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Extends Deployment Of 20K Soldiers To Help Enforce COVID-19 Restrictions

3 hours ago
2 min read

Take SAA Severance Package Or Risk Liquidation: Department To Unions

3 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Treasury: ‘No Further Action’ To Bailout SAA

2 mins ago
1 min read

State Capture Inquiry: Montana Accuses Zondo Of Unfairness

6 mins ago
2 min read

SACP: ANC Risks Alienating Its Constituency If It Reinstates VBS Accused

12 mins ago
1 min read

Parts of Soweto, Vaal Without Power Due To Load Reduction – Eskom

17 mins ago