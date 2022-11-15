iAfrica

State Capture Corruption Is Entrenched In Government – National Treasury

1 hour ago 1 min read

National Treasury’s new deputy director general Ismail Mamoniat said state capture corruption is so entrenched in the government that budgets are often looted before they’re spent on service delivery.

South African Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter said the Nugent Commission had only touched on the corruption and maladministration at the revenue collector during the years of state capture.

Mamoniat said something must be done to stop corruption at its source.

As a result, he said, investigations need to be sped up.

Mamoniat has referred to what happened at the Tembisa hospital where a number of financial irregularities were under investigation.

“I think the important thing is that we also respond too slowly. So even if there is consequence management our investigative processes take too long. In this instance, you saw all the payments in Tembisa Hospital, I believe the system can act much faster.”

