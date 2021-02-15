iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

State Capture Commission To Ask ConCourt For Imprisonment Of Jacob Zuma

10 mins ago 1 min read

The State Capture Commission of Inquiry will approach the Constitutional Court seeking an order for contempt of court for former President Jacob Zuma.

If the Constitutional Court finds him guilty, it should impose a prison sentence, stated Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Zondo said that because Zuma had repeatedly defied the commission by walking out in November 2020 and defying the subpoena for him to appear in front of the commission in January this year, the contempt for the commission is serious.

Zuma decided not to appear at the commission, saying he was waiting for a High Court application in which he challenged Zondo’s refusal to recuse himself.

Zuma has previously mentioned that he would rather go to jail then appear in front of the commission.

